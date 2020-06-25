Ozarks Tonight: Junior Cancer Fighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Children affected by cancer can often feel helpless, but there’s a new way to help them join in the fight. ACS CAN is a group of grown-ups and older kids who work together to pass laws to find cures for cancer and stop people from getting it.

Tim Freeman, Grassroots manager of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, talked about the new Junior Cancer Fighter activity center. The website has resources for elementary and middle school-aged kids to learn more about cancer, and how to be an advocate.