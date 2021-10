SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the late 1800s and early 1900s, an Italian immigrant put his stamp of approval on many projects in Dade County.



At one point, 75% of the buildings on Lockwood’s Main Street were erected by Luigi Perlatti. Kaitlyn McConnell, the author of Ozarks Alive, searched Perlatti’s past after discovering two buildings he built are still standing today; the old poor house in Dade County.