The International Youth Fellowship’s (IYF) World Champ will be online this year due to COVID-19. IYF Chairman Terry Henderson says the pandemic will not prevent them from bringing young people together.

“We want to connect people to other people,” said Henderson. “Other people’s experiences, other people’s failures, those people’s victories, and then that knowledge can become theirs in a matter of minutes.”

Learn more about IYF in the video above.