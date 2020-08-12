Ozarks Tonight: Importance of Biden picking Harris as running mate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Well just announced earlier this afternoon, after months of anticipation presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Our political analyst. Dr. Brian. Califano discusses with Ozarks Fox Anchor John Adams the impact of that decision.

“I think if you’re a Democrat John you got to be really enthusiastic about this Kamala Harris is probably a pound for pound the most qualified of any of those who are running on the Democratic side aside from Joe Biden. Even in terms of experience in government and the ability to step into a pretty tumultuous political situation at the country’s facing and I think this pick was for a number of reasons good in the sense that it one advances Biden’s concern about persons of color in high political office in this case. Obviously. Everyone’s going to be talking about the fact that Harris might be the first African American vice president in history. And you know, she would go on to win the presidency. Obviously that would be historic as well,” says Calfano.