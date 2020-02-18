Ozarks Tonight: Imagine Nixa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you live in Nixa, city leaders want to hear your ideas on how to make Nixa better in the next few years.



Imagine Nixa is a community-wide brainstorm session, in which residents go to https://www.imaginenixa.com/ to check out the city’s vision and values set by City Council, and share your ideas and suggestions for what you think Nixa should do to make that vision a reality.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talked to Nixa Mayor Brian Steele and Public Information Officer Drew Douglas about this initiative.



How it works:



There’s a forum for each one of your vision and values:

High-performance government

Community safety

Reliable infrastructure

Sustainable economy

Fun & unique places

Hometown spirit

According to the website, residents can “add comments to the discussion forums, ‘like’ comments and ideas posted by others, or add your idea to the brainstorm!”

The website has already received some comments about utilities, roundabouts, intersections, street lighting, upgrades to the parks to be more inclusive.

There’s also a customer service survey residents can take to tell the city how they are doing so far.

Some of the ideas shared by residents will be displayed at the “Wall of Ideas” on March 21 at NIXpo at Nixa High School.

And then again on May 15-17 at Sucker Days Festival.

The website says the ideas “will be considered and analyzed to determine which ideas should be included as action steps in our 5-year strategic plan.”

That plan will be adopted by Nixa City Council in the fall. Staff will check on the progress twice a year through 2025.

Residents have until May 17 to share their input.