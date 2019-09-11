Ozarks Tonight: How you can join Hunger Action Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The month of September is Ozarks Food Harvest’s Hunger Action Month.



This is part of a nation-wide campaign with Feeding America to unite communities with food banks and events to help fight hunger locally.

40 million Americans are food insecure and, here in the Ozarks, one in five children and one in seven adults faces hunger, according to Feeding America Map the Meal from 2017.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Jordan Browning, the community partnerships and advocacy coordinator with Ozarks Food Harvest.

Throughout the month of September, there are 30 ways in 30 days people can get involved.

The Ozarks Food Harvest broke a record with its 21st Hungerthon over the weekend, raising $154,564 for its Weekend Backpack program, compared to $140,168 last year.

This year’s donation will provide 522 at-risk kids with nutritious meals every weekend of the school year.

Other ways to participate is by wearing orange on Thursday, Sept. 12 to help raise awareness. Then, on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., there’s a fashion show at Tea Bar and Bites’ Apron Fashion Show and Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased here and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank.

Empty Bowls with Panera Bread is Sept. 27 at the Panera on Campbell from 4-8 p.m. People can make a donation and receive a bowl created by a local artist and a meal from Panera.