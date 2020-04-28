Ozarks Tonight: How local airports are impacted by pandemic

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – Major airlines are losing money during the coronavirus pandemic with travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders across the country.

We often hear about the economic impact of the pandemic on those major airlines. But general aviation is also suffering. This includes small, local airports that serve their communities.

General aviation, according to the Alliance for Aviation Across America, has an economic impact of about $247 billion annually and creates about 1.1 million jobs in the United States.

In Arkansas, the economic impact is $467 million and 5,100 jobs.

Michael Pfeifer, airport manager at the Carroll County Municipal Airport discussed how his area airport, and the economy, has been impacted.

He says, by being the only employee, things have not changed drastically other than not having any planes to tend to. But that’s telling of how the local economy is hurting, too.

Pfeifer says fuel sales have been nonexistent, and since March, there have been about twelve arrivals at the airport. Regular traffic is 50 to 100 visitors a month. Those are out of state and out of town visitors who fly in to visit local tourist towns.

The airport is about eight miles away from Eureka Springs, a popular tourist location. Many visitors use the Carroll County airport to leave their small planes for a weekend or a week.

Pfeifer says the Carroll County Municipal Airport will receive a $20,000 grant under the CARES Act, which will help pay for salary, loss fuel sales, building the infrastructure back up and general operations.

And he says he is hopeful that this part of the country will come out of this situation sooner than the rest of the country.

“Arkansas resilient. The people who live here are resilient,” he said. “A lot does require outside influence, outside visitors, and money to support the local economy, and I do see that coming back.”