Ozarks Tonight: How COVID-19 is impacting the environment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, and amid this pandemic, it seems like the environment is reaping some benefits -as pollution and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen around the world.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talked to Carolyn Amparan, a member of the League of Women Voters Missouri, and the chair of the Sierra Club Osage group about how the pandemic has impacted the environment and what the public can learn from this time.

Amparan says the Sierra Club priority is still addressing climate change. And while they usually would encourage people to go outdoors, that has been put on hold for now under new social distancing guidelines. All social outings for the Sierra Club are on hold through June 16.

However, both at the regional and national level, the group continues to use the internet and technology to educate its members and the public.

Amparan says the group has backed off some advocacy on climate change as lawmakers and the public are currently preoccupied with the latest developments of Covid-19. However, she says some things can be learned from this time that she hopes will carry over once things return to what we knew as normal.

“I hope that people realize that humans can and are having a significant impact on our planet. One of those being polluting the atmosphere through greenhouse gas emission,” she said. “The second thing I hope comes out of it is that people have a new respect for scientists when they tell us that we need to be preparing or taking action to address a threat, I hope people will respond to that more seriously than some people have been in the past.”

On its website, as an ongoing effort, the Sierra Club is asking the public to urge lawmakers to support the 100% Clean Economy Act which would put the country on a pathway to clean energy by 2050. It was introduced in the US House of Representatives.

“This means not producing any more greenhouse gas emissions than our planet can naturally absorb,” Amparan explained. “It directs all federal agencies, including the EPA, to put together a plan on how the United States, comprehensively, to net-zero by 2050.”

Amparan says as a member of the League of Women Voters, the Sierra Club and the League of Women voters share multiple goals, including an interest in environmental legislation, democracy and voting rights.

Amaparan is helping promote an online event on Saturday, April 25. “Uniting From Home” is a conversation with Scientist Katherine Hayhoe.

It is open to the public, and you can find out more here.

Listen to the entire conversation here.