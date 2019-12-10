Ozarks Tonight: Holiday Store for Kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Now through the middle of December, kids can shop at certain Springfield libraries for items as low as 25 cents.

it’s The Library’s Holiday Store: Where kids can afford to shop.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Shelli Kaminski, the manager of the Between Friends Gift Shops, who organizes the event.

Kaminski shops year-round for the Holiday Store. She says she focuses on finding good quality gifts that can be sold from a quarter all the way up to $8. But most items are between $1-2.

Children are welcome to shop for their loved ones, or even themselves, spending their own money. (Hopefully, they have been saving their allowances.

Volunteers help the kids find items, pay for it and wrap them, too.

The Holiday Store is open at the Library Center through Dec. 15. And the Republic Branch Store continues through the 18th.

