SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Amy Hulme, assistant professor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University sits down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss HIV research and the importance of getting tested.

Dr. Hulme says one in seven people who are HIV positive don’t know that they’re HIV positive, this is why testing is so critical to prevent transmission.

You can visit the AIDS Project of the Ozarks for walk-in testing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.