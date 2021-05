JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Good news for Missourians who were overpaid unemployment benefits. You might not have to pay them back. State lawmakers in charge of finding a compromise for the budget plan have agreed to pick up the cost if legislation is passed.

Both chambers passed a budget in April but did not agree on the legislation, which sent them to conference. The Budget Conference Committee met for seven hours Wednesday to discuss a dozen budget bills. The Senate's version of the budget included the state paying for the overpaid unemployment benefits, but the House initially didn't agree.