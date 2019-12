SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2.6 million illnesses already this year related to the flu and many more to come.

The CDC says more than 23,000 people have been hospitalized so far with more than 1,300 flu-related deaths. But this season comes with a twist, as health officials say the influenza B strain has been more common. The B strain hits children especially hard and usually isn't seen until early Spring.