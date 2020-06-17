Ozarks Tonight: Have Faith Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local church leaders continue to meet every Thursday, via Zoom, to discuss ways to better serve our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-chairs of the Have Faith Initiative, Rev. Mark Struckoff and Rev. Bob Roberts said 104 churches and community leaders are now invested in this project.

Rev. Struckoff said something the Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. has been discussing in recent meetings is the virus affecting rural communities more. Rev. Struckoff is encouraging churches in rural areas to connect with the Have Faith Initiative, which will give them more resources.

If individuals or organizations are interested in joining this effort, contact Vickie Hicks, Resource Development Director at the United Way of the Ozarks, at vhicks@uwozarks.org or 417-883-7700 ext. 259.

