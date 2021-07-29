Ozarks Tonight: Greenwood Community Club



WEBSTER COUNTY, MO. – For more than 100 years, one building in Webster County has been the focal point of its community.

Ozarks Alive author Kaitlyn McConnell has written several articles related to the Greenwood Community Club, which is located in the old one-room school.

She described how members keep the history of that rural community alive.

The group preserves the original 1914 school house and holds annual community events. The Greenwood Community Club will host its 2021 ice cream social and pie auction on August 14 at 6 p.m.