Ozarks Tonight: Greene County’s Almshouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You may know about a Memorial at Greene County’s Almshouse Cemetery and maybe some of its history.

It’s a historic site in Greene County, but it hasn’t always been that way. And it took a lot to get the Memorial there.

Kaitlyn McConnell writes in her latest Ozarks Alive article, this place was where “for around 100 years, impoverished, disabled, or ill individuals without means of support lived.”

She writes the first version of a poor farm in Greene County opened in 1873 along Pickwick Avenue and then it was moved to West Division, away from the city as it started to grow.

McConnell says she first learned about the almshouse while reading some newspaper articles about aging in the Ozarks. She read about Sunshine Acres, and then the story of that building before it became a nursing home.

