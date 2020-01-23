Ozarks Tonight: Greene County Democrats New Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Democrats have a new executive director. Sam Smith is just 20 years old and believed to be the youngest person to hold the title of executive director of a county party in the country.

Sam says one of his focus is to listen to young people and prioritize what they want to be done.

“It’s going to be a listening campaign. We won’t know what young people want until we hear from them directly,” he said.

Watch the interview above to learn more about Sam and his plans for 2020 with the Greene County Democrats.