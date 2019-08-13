Ozarks Tonight: Going back to school after 62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It’s never too late to go back to school!

Seniors 62 and over can take one free course per fall and spring semester at Missouri State University as part of what is called MSU 62.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Jim Gallion, a student at MSU, and John Hall the academic advisor for the program.

Gallion is taking his seventh semester of classes. While classes are tuition-free, students still have to pay for other fees like books and parking.

Registration for the fall 2019 semester is on Friday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon in the Meyer Alumni Center hospitality room.

For more information, contact John Hall at JohnAHall@MissouriState.edu or by calling 417-836-6929.

