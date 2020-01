SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- January is National Mentoring Month and that's a big deal for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. The organization is hosting The Big Deal on January 31 at Noon at the Glendalough Convention Center.

This is a free luncheon to give community members a chance to learn more about the organization, how to get involved and the impact it has on the lives of children right here in the Ozarks through mentorship.