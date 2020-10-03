Ozarks Tonight: Friends to Finish WWII Vet’s Boat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Robert Rosendahl, a World War II veteran and POW, once said constructing a boat in his mind helped him survive captivity. When he settled in Springfield, after the war, that project began. Work eventually stopped on the handmade boat, until now.

In Steve Pokin’s latest article in the Springfield News-Leader, he describes how six men are on a mission to restore the boat after their friend’s death. He takes you on the journey of an American hero and a dream to set sail to Tahiti, a trip those six men now hope to make.

