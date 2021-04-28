Ozarks Tonight: Freeman Lung Institute

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has invested $600,000 in Monarch Robotic Bronchonoscopy technology to help diagnose lung cancer early. Freeman Health System says the technology gives pulmonologists a better way to see inside a patient’s lungs. Freeman Health System is the first and only hospital in Missouri to utilize this technology.

Freeman Lung Institute Pulmonologist Dr. Grant Pierson sits down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss why lung cancer is one of the most deadly forms of cancer and how the new Monarch Robotic Bronchonoscopy could offer an earlier diagnosis.