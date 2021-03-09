Ozarks Tonight: Free Screenings for preschoolers in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — Research shows early childhood education improves a child’s social, emotional, language and adaptive skills.

In the Ozark School District, the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center will offer free preschool screenings March 22-26. Screenings are open for children who will be three years old on or before July 31, and children who are four years old. To schedule a preschool screening appointment, call (417) 582-5992.

“These screenings help us determine what program that they will specifically need, to be the most successful learner that they can be,” Dr. Kent Sappington, Executive Director of Elementary Learning for Ozark Schools said. 

