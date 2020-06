NIXA, Mo. — June is the last month to give input on shaping the future of Nixa.

City leaders will take the feedback given at ImagineNixa.com to develop a strategic plan for the next five years.

The city is offering different incentives to get people involved, including a drawing for $100 off your next Nixa utilities bill.

Public Information Officer Drew Douglas gave details on how to get involved in the video above.