Ozarks Tonight: Fight Cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s estimated more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the country in 2019. That number includes more than 32,000 new cases in the state of Missouri. That’s according to a study published by the American Cancer Society.

One specific branch of the organization believes change starts with regular people. American Cancer Society – Cancer Action Network says the following: “If we are to succeed in our mission to end suffering and death from cancer, it won’t just happen in the doctor’s office or research lab. This movement must start at the statehouse and in Congress. And, it will be led by volunteers … regular people whose lives have been impacted by cancer – rallying together to demand change from their elected officials.”

To learn more about the Cancer Action Network, its mission, and how you can get involved, Jenifer Abreu talked to Tim Freeman, the Missouri grassroots manager, and Jerry Neville, the state lead ambassador for ACS CAN.

Watch the interview above to learn more about it and to hear Neville’s story.

Freeman said ACS CAN is non-partisan and the goal is to empower people to advocate with their lawmakers for legislation that will improve cancer care and increase funding for research.

Neville shared his personal story of how research and new developments in medicine helped him beat cancer. He’s survived cancer three times and has been cancer-free for 14 years now.

Neville explained the difference between the first time he was diagnosed and the type of treatment he received. A much more difficult experience, he said, compared to five years later when more advanced treatment had been discovered through research. He says the treatment was shorter and the side-effects much less severe. Neville now is an advocate with ACS CAN.



