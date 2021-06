SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A lack of counselors and psychologists has agencies in the Ozarks struggling to keep up with the demand. This problem has been going on before the impacts of COVID-19, but the pandemic made it a bigger issue.

"Even before COVID-19 we were experiencing a workforce shortage of mental health providers, particularly in the midwest and certain parts of this country," said Matt Lemmon, the system director of communications at Burrell Behavioral Health. "So, it has been a problem in our industry for a really long time and something we have always been trying to counter."