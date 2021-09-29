Ozarks Tonight: Fayetteville Cyclo Race



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ozarks Tonight speaks with Molly Rawn from Experience Fayettville about the upcoming Cyclo-cross World Cup races.

The races will be held in Fayetteville, Waterloo, Wisconsin, and Iowa City, Iowa., with 98 racers from 13 countries competing.

“Cyclo-cross is a spectator-friendly type of cycling. Think of it as mountain biking on a modified road bike on a short, twisting, and hilly course that is full of obstacles,” said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville. “The athletes who compete at the championship level are some of the best cyclists in the world and we look forward to welcoming them, their fans and other spectators and members of the media to our world-class course at Centennial Park.”

Tickets are required to attend, but also free to attendees. Anyone interested in attending the race can request a ticket at Experience Fayetteville’s website.