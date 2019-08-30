Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Famous, but still local

Ozarks FOX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington D.C Bureau

More Washington-DC

Springfield, MO — Have you ever been to Jasper, Arkansas? It’s home to about 941 people. It’s also home to a small, local restaurant that’s recognized nationwide… and even by people living around the world. 

It’s Ozarks Cafe, which has been in operation since 1909. It’s the second oldest restaurant in Arkansas still in operation. 

Jenifer Abreu talked to Kaitlyn McConnell about the restaurant’s unique story, and how it stays local and still feels like home, even though it’s become known nationally. 

As McConnell wrote in her latest post on Ozarks Alive, the restaurant has been on the show Man v. Food, on magazines and even the New York Times. But it’s never forgotten where it came from because it’s still a place locals keep going back to. 

To read the entire article on Ozarks Alive, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now