Ozarks Tonight: Famous, but still local

Springfield, MO — Have you ever been to Jasper, Arkansas? It’s home to about 941 people. It’s also home to a small, local restaurant that’s recognized nationwide… and even by people living around the world.

It’s Ozarks Cafe, which has been in operation since 1909. It’s the second oldest restaurant in Arkansas still in operation.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Kaitlyn McConnell about the restaurant’s unique story, and how it stays local and still feels like home, even though it’s become known nationally.

As McConnell wrote in her latest post on Ozarks Alive, the restaurant has been on the show Man v. Food, on magazines and even the New York Times. But it’s never forgotten where it came from because it’s still a place locals keep going back to.

To read the entire article on Ozarks Alive, click here.