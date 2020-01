SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More colleges are adding varsity video gaming to sports programs. Drury University launched its Esports program this academic school year. Head Coach Michael Jones said it’s off to a successful start.

“We offer scholarships,” Jones said. “It is officially recognized by the university and we compete as the Drury Panthers.”

Coach Jones described the competition, skills students learn for future careers and talked about an Esports event later this month at Drury.