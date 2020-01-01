Ozarks Tonight: Duffel Bags for Foster Kids

Ozarks FOX

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield elementary student is spending the holiday break prepping for a class service project.

9-year-old Riley was given the assignment in December. He said he decided to raise money and collect duffel bags for children in foster care.

“Whenever foster kids move, they have to carry all of their stuff, or all their toys and clothes in a trash bag, and it’s not good,” Riley said. “But imagine those kids. They basically have to put their entire life into a trash bag, and imagine if you had to do that, too.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Riley reach his goal. He hopes to get an “A” on his report, but more importantly, help dozens of children in the process.

