Ozarks Tonight: Downtown Springfield Association

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An uptick in covid-19 cases has canceled some upcoming festivals in Springfield. Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association Rusty Worley explained how the virus is impacting its plans for future events.

“We learned a lot of lessons with ArtsFest, and so we’re hoping to apply those lessons to Cider Days and then other events,” Worley said.

There are also several ways to enjoy the outdoors downtown. Worley describes some fun ways to make the most of your summer in downtown Springfield. You can find more information at ItsAllDowntown.com.