Ozarks Tonight: Diversifying the technology industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to industry reports, women make up only about 25% of the tech workforce and around 98% of the tech workforce is white.

On Oct. 20, The Geek Foundation is hosting a panel called Breaking Barriers: Diversifying Tech Through Accessible Education to break down the need for diversity in the tech industry.

President and co-founder of The Geek Foundation Krista Peryer says the foundation started five years ago to diversify the tech industry and offer accessible education for minorities and underrepresented populations.

Peryer says the panelists will talk about Springfield’s tech industry, why tech jobs are rewarding and upcoming classes available to the public.

Masking and social distancing will be enforced at the event. If you’re unable to attend, you can watch the panel on Facebook live by going to the Geek Foundation’s Facebook page. The panel starts at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 20.

