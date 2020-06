SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our economy and how people are able to provide for their families. Diapers are one basic need many are struggling to get.

Kelly Paparella, with Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, describes the impact the pandemic has had on its inventory and increased need.

To learn how to help in the effort to provide diapers to families in need, learn about the clothe diaper program, or are in need of diapers, visit the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks website.