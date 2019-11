SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In October of this year, 20 people overdosed and two people died within a 48-hour period in the City of Springfield.

Police say those individuals may have used a bad batch of drugs. First responders told us in a 24-hour period they had the same number of calls for an overdose they usually see in a month. Community leaders, first responders, and the mayor have since come together to figure out a way to fight OPIOID addiction.