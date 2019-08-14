Ozarks Tonight: Debi Meeds retires from United Way of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — A long-time local non-profit leader has retired from her position as president and CEO of the United Way of the Ozarks.

Debi Meeds spent five years in that position, but prior to that had spent 25 years with the American Red Cross.

Meeds sat down with Jenifer Abreu to talk about lessons learned, her story of how she ended up in volunteer work, and what’s next for her.

