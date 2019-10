SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and several events throughout the Ozarks will be raising awareness and funds during this month.

On specific event is shining a light on the issue. It's being hosted by The Place at the Lake, the Benton County Domestic Violence Shelter. This concert is on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Poplar Baptist Church in Warsaw. Special musical guest, David Ashley Trent, singer/songwriter will be performing. The event is titled Shine A Light on Domestic Violence. There is a $10 suggested donation to attend with a meal included.