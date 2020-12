SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In Missouri back in 2019, more than 3,100 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancers are among the most treatable forms of cancer, if detected early. Dr. Magdy Guirguis from Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and Tim Freeman, Missouri Grassroots Manager for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), join Heather Lewis to talk about getting screenings for cancer, even during the pandemic.

Freeman also discussed new legislation that aims to void the costs of surprise bills that could occur during a colorectal cancer screening.