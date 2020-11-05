Ozarks Tonight: COVID-19 Diaries Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2020 is a year that will go down in history. Each of us has our own unique experience of how COVID-19 has affected us. Local historian and author of Ozarks Alive, Kaitlyn McConnell wants to document your story.

“The good, the bad, the in-between, the every day; it can be anything that someone wants to share,” McConnell said.

McConnell’s project: “COVID-19 Diaries: Life in the Ozarks during the 2020 pandemic,” asks anyone who wants to participate to send in a video clip about how the pandemic has impacted day to day routines.

“I know that as a historian, I often really would like to learn about the times that people experienced in the past through primary source information,” McConnell said.

Once the videos are compiled, each will be added to the oral history collection at Missouri State University Libraries.