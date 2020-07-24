Ozarks Tonight: Council of Churches announced Chief Executive Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks First talked with Jaimie Trussell, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

Jaimie Trussell is a veteran fundraiser and communications professional. Well-known for her ability to align resources to meet emerging needs, she is a fervent advocate for compassion ministry, having served in key leadership roles for international non-profits such as Convoy of Hope and Adult & Teen Challenge.

With over 15 years of experience and tens of millions of dollars raised, Jaimie earned the prestigious credential “Certified Fundraising Executive” from the International Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2019.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next CEO for the Council of Churches. CCO has been such a force for good in our community for so long – and I love everything it represents. In a time when we need more than ever to come together as people of faith, to do the work we have been called to do – I can’t think of anything more important we as a community could be doing than helping this organization continue to care for those in need.” Jaimie Trussell

Trussell will begin her role as the CEO on Monday, August 3, 2020.