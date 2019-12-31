Ozarks Tonight: Coroner’s Message to Parents

“This is every coroner’s nightmare,” Webster County Coroner Michael Taylor said. “You know, these calls are the ones that we dread.”

With winter temperatures, many parents may feel concerned about keeping their infant warm overnight. However, Taylor said those good intentions often have tragic outcomes.

According to research, recently conducted by the Webster County Coroner’s Office, five infants have died from unsafe sleep environment in the county since 2015. That number accounts for 25% of the child deaths in the county over the last five years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 3,500 sleep-related deaths in infants occur annually in the United States.

Taylor said the deaths are so devastating because most of them are preventable. He gave advice to parents on how to keep infants safe while sleeping.