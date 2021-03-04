Ozarks Tonight: Construction Careers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Women in Construction Week gets underway March 7-13 in Springfield. Executive Director of the Springfield Contractors Association, Megan Short, describes the potential women have in this field and how they’re being celebrated.
Short also describes a new website, recently launched, to better inform high school students about careers in the construction industry.
The website, www.BuildtheOzarks.com, provides:
- Career pathway options
- Video testimonials from local workers
- Links to programs for high school students including Build My Future, Build U, and ACE Mentor Program
- Links for local apprenticeship programs
- Links for local college and university programs
- Information specifically for parents