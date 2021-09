BRANSON, Mo. - Branson students, as well as school employees and their dependents, will soon be able to see a provider for a variety of health care needs without leaving campus. CoxHealth is partnering with the district to open two virtual clinics for care, one on the Cedar Ridge campus and another at Buchanan.

Dr. Chip Arnette, the director of operations for Branson Public Schools, said he was thankful for the district’s partnership with CoxHealth. He hopes having professional medial diagnoses available at school will help students stay in the classroom.