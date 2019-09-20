Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Christmas in September

Ozarks FOX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, Mo. — It’s not Christmas Season yet, but some would say it’s never too early to get into the Christmas Spirit. 

The Christmas Cantata 2019 is coming to Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena. 

The performance is free to the public. You can print your e-tickets here.  

The Gracias Choir and Orchestra is an award-winning group that will be traveling all across the U.S. for the next few weeks and they are making a stop in Springfield. 

The event is being hosted by the International Youth Fellowship. The Gracias tour depends on sponsorships and donations to make their performances happen.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Esther Kim, Public relations director, and Luis Suarez, a volunteer with the International Youth Fellowship about the event and what people can expect. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now