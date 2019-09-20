Ozarks Tonight: Christmas in September

Springfield, Mo. — It’s not Christmas Season yet, but some would say it’s never too early to get into the Christmas Spirit.

The Christmas Cantata 2019 is coming to Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena.

The performance is free to the public. You can print your e-tickets here.

The Gracias Choir and Orchestra is an award-winning group that will be traveling all across the U.S. for the next few weeks and they are making a stop in Springfield.

The event is being hosted by the International Youth Fellowship. The Gracias tour depends on sponsorships and donations to make their performances happen.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Esther Kim, Public relations director, and Luis Suarez, a volunteer with the International Youth Fellowship about the event and what people can expect.