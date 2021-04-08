Ozarks Tonight: Christian County time capsule

CHRISTIAN COUNTY-  A century-old time capsule at the Christian County Courthouse will be removed and replaced with a new one. The 101-year old time capsule filled with memorabilia is in a metal box on the northeast corner of the Christian County Courthouse. Historians believe the capsule will give a glimpse into what life was like over a hundred years ago. 

Christian County Museum and Historical Society President Shannon Mawhiney sits down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss what will go into opening the time capsule and how you can get involved with picking the new items for the 2021 time capsule. 

You can contact the Christian County Historical Society about the time capsule and other upcoming events through their Facebook Page

