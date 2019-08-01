Ozarks Tonight: Christian County Car Seat Safety Event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That statistic is why it’s so important to have the right car seat and have it installed correctly.

The Christian County Ambulance District is holding its first-ever Car Seat Safety Event Saturday, August 10 in Ozark.

Administrator Christie Thompson and Renee Hawkins, a paramedic and educator with the district joined Heather Lewis to discuss how to keep kids safe in cars and what to expect at the event.