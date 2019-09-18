Ozarks Tonight: Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 100 years ago, women couldn’t vote. With the 19th Amendment, women could finally have their voices heard – however that didn’t include all women. It was another few decades before Black women could vote.

Even today, a group of women – and now men – are still fighting to protect the rights of voters.

The League of Women Voters in Southwest Missouri is hosting several events in September as part of its Centennial Celebration, commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage in the United States.

The League of Women Voter of Southwest Missouri is well known for its efforts to register voters. But there’s also lots to be done when it comes to education on those issues you’d consider before voting.

The group defines itself as a grassroots organization of men and women working to make democracy work.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Dr. Katie Gilbert, the chair for the Centennial Celebration Committee and with Marge Bramer, the president of the local chapter. One event on Thursday is The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight for the Vote.

Elaine Weiss, journalist and author of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight for the Vote, will speak.

On Friday, The League is hosting a panel discussion titled “Voting Rights Today” at the Midtown Carnegie Branch of the Springfield Public Library at 11 a.m.

Panels will be:

– Elaine Weiss, journalist and author of The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.

– Dr. Sabrina A. Brinson, professor of Childhood Education & Family Studies at Missouri State University and NAACP Board Member

– Dr. Elizabeth Paddock, professor of Political Science at Drury University.

The event is free and open to the public.