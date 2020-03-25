Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: CASA Volunteers

Ozarks Tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Child abuse won’t stop during this time, so we need CASAs more than ever,” CASA Executive Director, Laura Farmer said.

Farmer said as more states and cities issue stays at home orders to combat coronavirus, the number of children coming into foster care has been increasing. 

Court Appointed Special Advocates assist the court in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in Southwest Missouri. Training to be a CASA has been moved online.  Learn more about making a difference in a foster child’s life here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now