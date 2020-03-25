Ozarks Tonight: CASA Volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Child abuse won’t stop during this time, so we need CASAs more than ever,” CASA Executive Director, Laura Farmer said.

Farmer said as more states and cities issue stays at home orders to combat coronavirus, the number of children coming into foster care has been increasing.

Court Appointed Special Advocates assist the court in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in Southwest Missouri. Training to be a CASA has been moved online. Learn more about making a difference in a foster child’s life here.