Ozarks Tonight: Business increases for rural stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus has impacted the local, national and global economies.

But for some hyperlocal businesses, there’s some good news. They have seen an increase in sales since people are avoiding going to big stores or going too far away from home. These are convenience stores in rural communities.

Kaitlyn McConnell, the author of Ozarks Alive, went exploring and discovered these stores are seeing more people coming in for items they didn’t purchase there before.

In this Ozarks Tonight, she discusses how business has changed for these rural stores and what the owners hope for the future.

