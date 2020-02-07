OZARKS TONIGHT: ‘Build My Future’ Helps Workforce Shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 2,000 high school students are expected to attend an event this spring that will help them prepare for their future careers. The fourth annual ‘Build my Future’ event will be held on April 8, 2020, inside the E-Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Megan Short, Executive Director of the Springfield Contractors Association, said the event gives students an opportunity to experience construction and trade jobs. The industries are facing a workforce shortage, due to baby boomers retiring.

The registration deadline is Feb. 14.

You can email Megan directly at megan@springfieldcontractors.org for registration.