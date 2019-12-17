Ozarks Tonight: Salvation Army Bucket Blitz At Bass Pro

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army Bucket Blitz kicked off this Monday and will go through Thursday.

This year, Bass Pro will be matching donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000. It’s the first time the business is doing this donation match.

If you can stop by Bass Pro to donate, you Text To Give. Just text SAL to 24365.

Those numbers represent the hours and days the Salvation Army helps people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The $1 million goal is one-third of the Salvation Army’s entire budget. And it helps fund community programs throughout the entire year.

Here are the numbers from this year. The Salvation Army was able to provide 5,566 nights of shelter through its Family Enrichment Shelter for families. On a nightly basis, up to eight families to stay at the shelter.

9,321 nights of shelter provided through our Harbor House Shelter for men, where up to 31 men can stay the night.

47,361 meals served through Harbor House Program, Family Enrichment Center Program, After School/Summer Day Camp Programs and our Senior Citizen Program.

An additional 36,979 meals were served through Daily Front -Line Feeding Program, where anyone can stop in for a free, hot meal.

5,570 Households were assisted through the weekly Food Pantry

5,909 days care were provided through the After School Programs/Summer Day camp Program

4,112 total children and adults were assisted last Christmas with gifts and food for their families through the Seasonal Program

The Salvation Army was also able to provide all school supplies for York and Bissett Elementary School.