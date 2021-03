OZARK, Mo. -- Research shows early childhood education improves a child's social, emotional, language and adaptive skills.

In the Ozark School District, the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center will offer free preschool screenings March 22-26. Screenings are open for children who will be three years old on or before July 31, and children who are four years old. To schedule a preschool screening appointment, call (417) 582-5992.