Ozarks Tonight: Boy Scouts provide safe summer camp programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-During a normal summer over a thousand boy scouts and adult volunteers meet at Camp Arrowhead for week-long summer camp sessions through June and July.

This year the Ozark Trails Council has revamped its summer camp adapting to beat the changes that COVID-19 has brought on while still helping scouts on their path towards eagle scout.

Program Director of Ozarks Trails Council Boy Scouts of America Aaron Van Amber and Volunteer Vice President, Daniel Good talk with Ozarks Fox Anchor Sarah Scarlett to discuss how the Boy Scouts of America adjusted summer camp programming to accommodate a limited number of scouts.